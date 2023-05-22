AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Pakistan

Mushaal urges G20 countries to boycott summit in IIOJK

APP Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has urged the G20 countries to boycott the summit on tourism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on May 22 to 24.

In a letter to G20 countries with the subject addressing rising human rights violations in IIOJK, Mushaal has urged G20 countries not only to boycott the meeting but to strongly condemn the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and play your due role to ensure the resolution of the decades-long dispute as per the UN agreed formula so as Kashmiri people could be able to live a life as per their free will, said a news release received here on Sunday.

“I want to bring your kind attention to the prevailing unabated and rising human rights violations in IIOJK,” she further added that the occupied region has been turned into a killing field and garrison city.

Police and security personnel are carrying out raids and search operations on various pretexts to harass and terrify innocent Kashmiri youth and women, she explained.

She informed that since Narendra Modi-led government seized power, his government further escalates the miseries of the Kashmiri people.

Mushaal in her letter said that Kashmiri people are facing the worst human rights crisis. “As now India is all set to host a G20 meeting of tourism in the disputed area on May 22 to 24 in a bid to hoodwink the world to give a false message of normalcy to the participants of the moot”, she added.

She mentioned in her letter regarding the genocide of Kashmiri innocent people and the worst human rights violations committed by the Indian occupational forces in the occupied valley.

As many as 96,186 innocent Kashmiris had been martyred by Indian forces since January 1989 and after August 5, 2019, when the government of India revoked the special status of the region, massive rights violations, illegal and arbitrary arrests, political persecutions, restrictions and even suppression of free media and human rights defenders continue to escalate, she added.

The political leadership of Indian occupied Kashmir especially my Husband Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Asiya Andrabi have been languishing in Jails for years and Modi government is not providing them with opportunity of fair trial to defend themselves against the fake and fabricated cases lodged against them to silence them for raising voice for their right to self-determination, she further explained.

She also mentioned in her letter that Indian government is rigorously working on a plan of Hindus settlements in IIOJK under its nefarious designs to change the demography of the scenic valley to turn the Muslim majority into a minority in their native land.

She has requested G20 countries to boycott the summit on tourism in IIOJK on May 22 to 24.

