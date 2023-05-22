AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 9 violence: KP police arrests 809 suspects

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Sunday said overall 809 rioters have been arrested under terrorism charges after May 9 violence.

According to a report, as many as 18 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered following the violent protests after Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The KP police report further said that 267 have been arrested in Peshawar, 216 in Mardan and 114 rioters have been arrested in Kohat.

Former provincial ministers and assembly members are also booked under terrorism charges for inciting violence.

“All elected members of PTI are on the run after being nominated in the cases,” the report added.

Earlier it emerged that most of the miscreants involved in violence and sabotage incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been identified.

The authorities also announced the names of those identified for their involvement in violent protests.

