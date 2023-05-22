AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
FO condemns terrorist attack in Iran

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Sarawan County of Iran on 20 May 2023, resulting in the loss of lives of six Iranian security personnel.

Foreign Office Spokesperson in a stated state that the government and people of Pakistan express their deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs as well as to the Iranian government over this tragic incident.

“As reaffirmed during the recent meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Iran, we stress upon the need for mutual efforts to eliminate the terrorism on both sides of the border” spokesperson said adding that Pakistan views Pak- Iran border as a border of peace and friendship; and remains committed to working with Iran towards that end.

