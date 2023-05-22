AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
Murray pulls out of French Open

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 06:41am
PARIS: Former world number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open. The 36-year-old, who has made just one appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the semi-finals in 2017, last month said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown earlier this month, but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux.

The Scot, who reached the final of the French Open in 2016, has opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing heading into Wimbledon. In February, he said Wimbledon offered him the best chance of going deep at a Grand Slam.

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11. Holder Rafa Nadal, who has won the French Open a record 14 times, also pulled out of the tournament after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury. Australian Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berrettini of Italy will also miss the tournament.

Murray pulls out of French Open

