Margalla Hills Trail-4 inferno doused successfully

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) staff along with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams in a joint effort on Sunday put out a wildfire in the Margalla Hills National Park that erupted at it’s Trail-4 top area of Dhoke Jeewan.

According to the IWMB officials, the fire flared up around 1500 hours whereas the Park Rangers probably promptly responded to the the situation for pre-emptive measures. The Board’s 20 Rangers took part in the fire fighting operation alongwith 40 officials of the CDA.

The IWMB had established a dedicated forest fire hotline and pickets in the Margalla Hills National Park last year that were aimed at ensuring adequate resources and strategies to control the forest fires during the season from April to June.