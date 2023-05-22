AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares edge down on weak sentiment

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Friday as a slew of weak data weighed on investor sentiment. Hong Kong stocks, too, declined, led by tech shares after e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd posted weaker-than-expected earnings.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.4%, while the China Enterprises Index fell 1.8%.

For the week, CSI300 Index edged up 0.2%, while Hang Seng Index declined 0.9%.

Morgan Stanley analysts said investor sentiment continued to weaken amid weaker-than-expected macro data and geopolitical relations in a multipolar world.

Northbound trading saw a net capital outflow of 2.2 billion yuan ($318.3 million) by market close, and themes such as state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and artificial intelligence (AI) were losing momentum.

Despite the broadly subdued sentiment, semiconductor shares led the gains in China, rising 2.0%.

Shenzhen Ronda Photosensitive & Technology Co rose 9.5% as photoresist - a key, light-sensitive material used for manufacturing chips - concept reignited the market.

Consumer-related sectors also rebounded from losses fuelled by disappointing retail sales data released earlier this week. Liquor and food and beverage shares rose 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

In Hong Kong, tech giants shed 2.4% after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd missed estimates with a barely 2% increase in quarterly revenue. The e-commerce giant also said it would list its cloud computing business next year.

“The bulk of Hong Kong selling is in China internet names, a follow-through from the American Depositary Receipt (ADR) weakness,” UBS analysts wrote in a note.

Alibaba Group fell 6.0%, after its ADR shares lost 5.4% overnight. Meituan and Tencent Holdings Ltd were down 3.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

China shares China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China shares edge down on weak sentiment

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories