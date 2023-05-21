AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says US, China should see a ‘thaw very shortly’

AFP Published 21 May, 2023 05:39pm
Follow us

HIROSHIMA: US President Joe Biden said Sunday that ties between Washington and Beijing should thaw “very shortly”, after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon this year.

Biden said relations had deteriorated in the months following his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali in November.

Washington’s decision in February to shoot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that overflew the United States sparked a diplomatic spat between the world’s two largest economies.

A visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that had been billed as a chance to improve relations was cancelled over the incident.

Biden announces new US arms, ammunition package for Ukraine

On Sunday, at a press conference following the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Biden was asked why a planned hotline between the United States and China was not in operation.

“You’re right, we should have an open hotline. At the Bali conference, that’s what President Xi and I agreed we were going to do and meet on,” he said.

“And then, this silly balloon that was carrying two freight cars worth of spying equipment was flying over the United States,” Biden added.

“It got shot down and everything changed in terms of talking to one another. I think you’re going to see that begin to thaw very shortly.”

Biden’s administration has also infuriated China by targeting trade in advanced microchips, citing risks of military use.

The president defended those actions on Sunday, a day after the Group of Seven leading economies warned China over its “militarisation activities” in the region.

“It is building its military, and that’s why I’ve made it clear that I am not prepared to trade certain items with China,” he said.

“We’ve now got commitment from all of our allies that they’re not going to do that either, provide that kind of material.

“But that’s not a hostile act, that’s an act that says, ‘we’re going to make sure that we do everything we can to maintain the status quo.’”

China United States Joe Biden G7 summit

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says US, China should see a ‘thaw very shortly’

Asif says 'new military courts' will not be created for May 9 perpetrators

July-April: Textile group exports dip 14pc to $13.7bn YoY

Country receives $15.4bn in financing during Jul-Apr

Jul-Apr: petroleum group imports show 17.96pc negative growth

Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons

Oil supply won't be affected by stricter price cap enforcement: IEA

Private mission carrying first Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set for launch

Unsatiated traders seek more tax incentives

G7 stiffens resolve to thwart Russia, gives Zelenskiy chance to win over fence sitters

Proposed policy: Local refineries: Finance Div for adequate tariff protection

Read more stories