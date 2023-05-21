Biden invited Kishida, Yoon to meet in Washington

HIROSHIMA: US President Joe Biden invited his Japanese and South Korean counterparts for another meeting in Washington at their trilateral meeting in Hiroshima on sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Sunday, a senior US official said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met bilaterally earlier in the day, the third meeting this year, as the East Asian neighbours seek to improve ties to counter regional security threats.