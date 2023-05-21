AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
‘Religious scholars should play due role for peace, harmony’

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2023 04:00am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has slammed the PTI chief Imran Khan for playing religious cards for political gains and urged the religious scholars to play their due role in the establishment of peace and harmony in the society.

While addressing a seminar of Ulema and Mashaikh here on Saturday, Maryam blamed the PTI chairman for masterminding the May 9 violence.

“Imran Khan inflicted irreparable loss to the vital interests of country to such an extent as our eternal enemy could not prove successful to harm the country in 75 years,” she said, adding: “He (Imran) inflicted irreparable loss to the vital interests of country to such an extent as our eternal enemy could not prove successful to harm the country in 75 years, using religion for politics is a crime, what our enemy could not do, the fitna did.”

Terming Al-Qadir Trust case as a biggest scandal of corruption, she said that Imran Khan caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer and there was no political vengeance behind Imran Khan’s arrest. She said that lame excuses are being presented in the court of law by PTI leaders to gain leniency whereas PML-N leaders faced their cases with courage and determination.

The PML-N leader said that she was not in favor of military courts, but facilitation continued in civil courts.

She blamed the PTI chairman for harboring terrorists in his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

“Some terrorists have been arrested from his house. The whole world saw the evidence from whom he asked for evidence,” she added.

The PML-N leader said that judiciary is harmed not from the outside but by its decisions. “Some controversial judges have become facilitators of Ladla (Imran Khan),” she lamented.

Maryam Nawaz also said the people of Pakistan have strong association with Islam and it is topmost duty of the Ulema to snub the elements involved in the fanning of extremism in the society.

