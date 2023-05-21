AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 21, 2023
Economy ‘showing signs of stability’: Governor

Published 21 May, 2023
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said on Saturday that due to prudent policies of the government, the country’s economy is showing signs of stability, while trade links with foreign countries are also increasing.

While talking to a delegation led by the former President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shoaib Butt, at Governor House, here today, he said that sustainable economic growth is an important factor in the development of any country. He added that continuity of policies is very important for the country’s economic development.

He said that electricity contract has been signed with the Iran to increase electricity exchange between the two countries. He said that the economic conditions of the country are improving.

The Governor said that the business community of the country is continuing commercial and business activities despite various problems which is praise worthy. He said that the government is making great efforts to solve the problems of the business community. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country will get out of this economic crisis very soon, he added.

Shoaib Butt informed the Governor Punjab about the various problems faced by businessmen in Gujranwala. The Governor assured the delegation that he will play his role to solve their problems on priority basis.

Meanwhile, the Governor has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the check post of the security forces in Zarghun area of Balochistan. He said that the martyred soldiers of security forces thwarted the ambitions of terrorists by sacrificing their precious lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif business community economy of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman Shoaib Butt

