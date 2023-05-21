Policemen stopped from detaining women

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stopped male police personnel to detain the women. More than 500 women are required at this time in 138 cases of 9th May across Punjab.

The CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the women involved in their attacks on military installations will be apprehended at any cost adding that the women involved in their attacks on military installations do not deserve any leniency.

He directed the Inspector General of Police that the arrest of these women involved in such cases should be ensured by the accompanying ladies police.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that the arrested women should be kept in the Ladies Police Station. He stated that the women registered in the FIRs under the sections of Anti-Terrorism Law will also be arrested. It has been decided to give concessions to the women who themselves come to offer their arrest in the Ladies Police Station for committing their attacks on military sites, especially their presence inside and outside the Jinnah House.

Moreover, the CM also expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims due to fire eruption in the Makkah Mukarma hotel.

The CM while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims stated that we are standing with the bereaved families of the deceased Umrah pilgrims in their hour of grief.

Further, the CM also strongly condemned terrorists attack on the security forces check post in the Balochistan area of Zarghun.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred three security forces soldiers. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyred.

He stated that he salutes bravery of the martyred soldiers adding that the martyred brave sons are the heroes of the nation. He acknowledged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland.

