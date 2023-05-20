AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

G7 calls for adoption of international technical standards for AI

Reuters Published 20 May, 2023 01:17pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday called for the development and adoption of international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) as lawmakers of the rich countries focus on the new technology.

While the G7 leaders, meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, recognised that the approaches to achieving “the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary”, they said in a statement that “the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values”.

AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe

Generative AI, the subset of AI popularised by the ChatGPT app, found special mention as the G7 leaders said they “need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI.”

G7 summit AI artificial intelligence G7 G7 group ChatGPT

Comments

1000 characters

G7 calls for adoption of international technical standards for AI

Slow growth, rising inflation: SBP projects a double whammy for country

LHC orders release of 123 PTI workers

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

US debt talks on knife edge

G7 to agree tools to counter Chinese economic ‘coercion’

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Read more stories