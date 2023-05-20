AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy joins G7 in Japan as democracies take aim at Russia and China

Reuters Published 20 May, 2023 01:14pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

HIROSHIMA: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit, giving him a rare chance to both drum up support from the world’s rich democracies and sound out “Global South” leaders with long ties to Russia.

The Ukrainian president’s attendance at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the first city to suffer a nuclear attack, also put in sharp relief western concerns over the nuclear threat posed by Moscow.

G7 members - the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada - are grappling with the immense challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tensions with China, notably over Taiwan and economic security.

Worried by the outsized role China now plays in supply chains in everything from semiconductors to critical minerals, the G7 issued a communique that set out a common strategy towards future dealings with the world’s second largest economy.

G7 aims to rein in risks from China, awaits Zelenskiy

“We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognise that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying,” the communique said.

“A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest.”

In a separate statement on economic security, G7 members warned that countries attempting to use trade as a weapon would face “consequences”, sending a strong signal to Beijing over practices Washington has long said amount to economic bullying.

The communique was issued shortly after the French government aircraft that brought Zelenskiy to Hiroshima touched down.

Footage from Japanese broadcasters showed the Ukrainian president, wearing his customary olive green fatigues, stepping down to the tarmac moving quickly to a waiting car.

Moments later he tweeted: “Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine.”

Zelensky says ‘some’ Arab leaders turn ‘blind eye’ to Russian invasion

French and European officials said it was crucial that Zelenskiy came in person first to the Arab League, which he addressed on Friday, and now to the G7, where members of the Global South are attending, in order to outline Ukraine’s view as the victim of an attack by Russia and how he saw a peace settlement in the future.

“We have to use all the means to bind non-aligned states to the cause of the defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” a French presidential official told reporters.

Zelenskiy will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, but significantly also the leaders of India and Brazil, two countries that have not distanced themselves from Moscow.

Both Brazil and India are members of the BRIC grouping that also includes Russia and China.

He is due to hold a session on Sunday with the G7 before a broader session with the Global South attendees.

G7 summit Volodymyr Zelenskiy G7 G7 leaders

Comments

1000 characters

Zelenskiy joins G7 in Japan as democracies take aim at Russia and China

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana Housing scandal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

G7 to agree tools to counter Chinese economic ‘coercion’

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Read more stories