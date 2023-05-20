AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
EPCL 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.75%)
KAPCO 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.29%)
MLCF 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.59%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.93%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
TRG 100.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

Reuters Published 20 May, 2023 11:44am
Follow us

SINGAPORE/BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose 8.6% in April from a year earlier, as larger private refiners also embarked on purchases of the discounted fuel.

Arrivals from Russia - including seaborne shipments and supplies via pipelines - totalled 7.1 million tonnes or 1.73 million barrels per day (bpd), according to customs data released on Saturday.

Large private integrated refiners have joined smaller independent plants in snapping up lower-priced Russian oil, both the ESPO blend loaded from Russia’s Far East and Urals from European ports.

Oil dips as weaker China economic data offsets IEA demand forecast

The April arrivals were well below the record of 2.26 million bpd reached in March however. China’s overall crude oil imports last month posted a 16% decline from March.

Imports of Saudi oil - mostly consumed by state refiners and mega private plants - totalled 8.46 million tonnes or 2.06 million bpd, the data showed, slightly down from March’s 2.1 million bpd and compared with 2.17 million bpd a year earlier.

Year-to-date imports from Russia rose 26.5% to 32.4 million tonnes, outpacing second-ranked Saudi Arabian imports which grew 2.9% to 31.28 million tonnes.

Chinese banks seize on Russia, oil trade to internationalise yuan

Imports from Malaysia remained elevated at 4.09 million tonnes, not far off March’s 4.56 million tonnes and sharply higher than the 2.165 million tonnes in April of 2022.

To circumvent U.S. sanctions, traders have in the past three years been rebranding Iranian and Venezuelan oil as sourced from Malaysia, Oman or the United Arab Emirates.

China reported zero imports from Iran or Venezuela.

Russia crude oil imports Russian oil China Russia trade Russian crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana Housing scandal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

G7 to agree tools to counter Chinese economic ‘coercion’

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Read more stories