AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

Reuters Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

XIAN, (China): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled a grand plan for Central Asia’s development, from building infrastructure to boosting trade, taking on a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence.

China is ready to coordinate development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and promote the modernisation of all, Xi said in an address to a China-Central Asia Summit in northwest China.

“This summit has added new impetus to the development and revitalisation of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability,” Xi said later at a press conference with his Central Asian counterparts.

“We will jointly foster a new paradigm of deeply complementary and high-level win-win cooperation.” With its engagement, China has put itself at the forefront of the race for political influence and energy assets in the resource-rich region, with Russia distracted by its war in Ukraine and the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan diminishing the US presence in the region.

The five former Soviet republics, with a network of trade corridors, offer China alternative routes to transport fuel, food and other commodities in the event of disruptions elsewhere.

The pledges of support and cooperation at the two-day summit will present a contrast to a “negative” image of China invoked at a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Japan from Friday.

China’s support for Central Asia also appear to be a counter-weight to US accusations of its coercive diplomacy.

Xi said China and the Central Asian countries should deepen trust and offer “clear and strong support” on core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development.

He did not mention Ukraine, which like the Central Asian nations, was part of the Soviet Union.

“China is ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security, and defence capability construction,” he said.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT

China would also upgrade bilateral investment agreements and increase cross-border freight volume with the region, Xi said.

It will encourage Chinese-funded businesses in Central Asia to create more jobs, build warehouses, and launch a special train service aimed at promoting tourism, he added.

“To bolster our cooperation and Central Asian development, China will provide Central Asian countries with a total of 26 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) of financing support and grants,” Xi said.

China Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping trade and investment Central Asia China Central Asia relations

Comments

1000 characters

Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories