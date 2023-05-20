AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
JI chief Siraj escapes suicide attack in Zhob

NNI Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
ZHOB: At least one person died and six others injured in a suicide attack near Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq’s cavalcade here on Friday.

According to police, Haq remained safe during the blast. He was scheduled to deliver a speech in Zhob.

The sources divulged Haq reached the Police Lines safely, adding the JI’s convoy was entering Zhob from Quetta.

Haq arrived in Quetta Friday and had to go further to Zhob where his political gathering was scheduled.

JI spokesperson Faisal Sharif said in a video message that when he was entering Zhob and people were welcoming him, a person came and blew himself up.

Sources privy to the development said the body of the attacker was taken to the civil hospital, while six injured people were shifted to a hospital. Two children are among the injured.

After escaping from the bomb blast in Zhob, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said that life and death are in the hands of Allah.

Addressing a public gathering, Haq said, “I am not afraid of death.” Stressing the need for education, Haq said his party wants to see a country where every child gets an education.

“I want to see peace and prosperity in the country. So-called political leaders and generals have ruled the country,” he maintained.

Highlighting the unemployment issues in the country, Haq rued: “There is no employment for the youth. The country is witnessing an increase in unemployment.”

He underscored the problems facing Balochistan, he said, “Unemployment is increasing in Balochistan, which is the largest province in terms of all types of minerals.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the explosion and expressed profound sadness over loss of precious lives. “I have directed the Balochistan government to investigate the attack from all angles and bring the perpetrators of this horrific attack to justice,” he said.

The prime minister also prayed for speedy recovery of those wounded in the explosion.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack on JI chief. He also demanded immediate arrest of the planners of the Zhob suicide attack on JI emir’s caravan. He also extended his well wishes to Sirajul Haq and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack and expressed grief over the injuries.

“Terrorists want to achieve their evil goals by spreading unrest. We will not allow terrorist elements and their handlers to succeed in their impure objectives,” he asserted.

Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the cowardly attack on JI emir Sirajul Haq. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the suicide blast targeting convoy of JI Amir Sirajul Haq and expressed his best wishes, and directed the authorities to provide all necessary medical facilities to the injured immediately. He said that the explosion should be immediately investigated and those responsible should be brought to justice.

