IK’s Bani Gala residence: PTI leader accuses police of trying to carry out search operation

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: Hours after Punjab Police conducted a search operation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, a contingent of Islamabad Police, on Friday, gathered outside his Bani Gala residence but left without undertaking any search after some party workers and security guards asked for the search warrants.

Senator Shibli Faraz, the chief of staff to the PTI chairman, accused Islamabad Police of making an attempt to undertake a search operation inside Khan’s Bani Gala residence for the second consecutive time without showing any search warrants from the courts.

He said that the ICT Police is constantly harassing the security and other staff deployed at the residence of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. He said that the police knew the PTI chairman has been living in Lahore for the last eight months and going to his residence along with a heavy contingent of police is nothing but to create panic.

He called upon the police not to violate the law of the land and instead focus its job which is to ensure security to the citizens to the people of the federal capital, instead of harassing the staff of PTI chief unnecessarily.

