PTI leaders’ re-arrest: IHC issues notice to Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, issued a notice to Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, inspector general (IG) of Islamabad Police seeking an explanation on the reason behind re-arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders despite the court’s orders.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard different petitions seeking contempt of court proceedings against police officials following the re-arrest of the PTI leaders including PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, and Maleeka Bokhari after they were granted bails.

The IHC bench also asked the IG Islamabad police to submit his response to the notice till Monday (May 22). The court also issued a notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan.

The three PTI leaders were re-arrested after being granted relief by the IHC which asked authorities not to arrest them again. However, they were arrested again by the Punjab Police.

During the hearing of Shireen Mazari’s plea, Justice Miangul Hassan who got emotional at one stage expressed his concerns over the cases being registered and came down hard on the government for trying to “defeat the court’s writ”.

He asked why Mazari was handed over to the Punjab Police despite the court’s orders. At this, the AGP said that this should not have happened. The IHC bench asked the IG if the Punjab Police was called in deliberately knowing very well that they themselves have been ordered by the court not to arrest the PTI politician. He added that the Punjab Police cannot arrest anyone directly from Islamabad. He maintained that the Islamabad Police cannot separate itself from it.

Justice Miangul then turned to AGP Awan and directed him to bring the matter of the police’s disregard of the court’s order before the country’s highest authorities. He said that the court’s power lies with you. Place the matter before the highest authority.

Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that the writ of the court is the dignity of this country, and no one is justifying the violent incidents. The AG said that this country has to be run according to the Constitution while the courts and all constitutional bodies have to work within the (framework of the) Constitution.

The judge said the court was also aware of the campaign continued against the constitutional courts. He said that whatever is happening will be remembered as a dark chapter of Pakistan. He noted that this time will pass but its mark will last forever.

He continued that we say that this is a civilized country but what is happening with court orders does not prove we are civilized. He said that these courts are here to deliver justice according to law and those who are running the campaign were availing relief from the courts in the past.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that the judges cannot do talk shows like politicians and defend themselves on the media.

During the proceedings, the judge got emotional and remarked that we are here only for service. In response, the lawyers in the courtroom reiterated their commitment to the IHC, saying that they are with the court.

When Bokhari and Khan’s petitions were being heard, the government’s lawyer contended that the court’s order was implemented. He added that after their release, they were arrested again in other cases.

The petitioner’s counsel said that they have seen a video clip in which Ali Muhammad Khan is being put in a car by police officials as soon as he comes out of Adiala Jail.

Later, the court deferred the hearing till May 23 for further proceedings.

In a separate hearing, the same IHC bench also sought details of the cases filed against PTI Secretary General Asad Umar till Monday.

Justice Aurangzeb issued the directions while hearing the PTI leader’s petition against his arrest under 3MPO, seeking details of cases filed against him.

During the hearing, PTI leader and Advocate Babar Awan appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner and argued that the details of the number of cases registered against Umar should be provided and said that the court should schedule the cases for hearing on Monday.

Accepting his plea, the bench issued notices to the respondent and adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023