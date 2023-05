LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) declared the notification of detentions without reasons null and void and ordered the immediate release of all the detained the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The court also ordered the deputy commissioners of all districts in Punjab to be fined Rs 5,000 per day until the release of these detainees. And, the amount of the fine received from the deputy commissioners will be paid to the detainees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023