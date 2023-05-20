AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Recovery of Imran Riaz: LHC orders IGP to submit progress report

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a progress report about the recovery of anchorperson Imran Riaz and rose for Saturday (today) till 10.30 am as his whereabouts remain unknown.

The court also directed the IGP to produce video record of Imran Riaz leaving Sialkot jail. Earlier the IGP said, “If an individual is hiding out of his own will, then we don’t have anything to say”.

While the IG was giving the briefing, the LHC CJ observed that “police were helpless.” The IGP briefed the court on the progress, saying that they had held meetings with relevant agencies and formed a working group, a meeting of which was also held.

He also presented a chart in the court, informing that geofencing was first carried out at the Sialkot airport.

The official further said police had obtained 50 recordings of CCTV footage and it would take three to four days to review all of them. He assured the court that police were making all-out efforts and employing all resources to locate Imran.

It had been four to five days since the matter was taken up but there was no development, he added.

A CCTV recording pertaining to Imran’s arrest was then played in the court, which showed him being taken away from the jail in a vehicle. While the footage was being played, the LHC CJ directed for the video to be paused and zoomed in so that Imran’s face and the vehicle’s number plate become clearly visible.

He further instructed to play another recording showing Imran leaving the premise. The IG requested five minutes’ time to play the video, following which Imran’s counsel asked where was the recording from inside the jail. “Imran Riaz can be seen clearly in that recording,” he said. The video asked for was not present with the police and hence sought time to produce. The court accordingly adjourned the proceedings for a day and directed to appear with the video showing Imran Riaz leaving the jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC IGP Imran Riaz

Comments

1000 characters

Recovery of Imran Riaz: LHC orders IGP to submit progress report

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories