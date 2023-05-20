AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
Nadeem Khan nominated as member of ICAP ASB

Published May 20, 2023
KARACHI: Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Nadeem Khan has been nominated as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) on its prestigious Accounting Standards Board (ASB).

The ASB is responsible for overseeing the adoption, development, and implementation of accounting standards in the country, as well as providing guidance and recommending the adoption of new International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Nadeem Khan is one of the three prominent business and industry leaders nominated to serve on the board, which includes prominent professionals from private and public sector. He has been appointed for a 4-year term.

Nadeem Khan is a widely recognized business leader with nearly 3 decades of professional experience in key decision-making positions. He has been associated with the PTCL Group for the past 20 years, where he played a crucial role in the company’s ascent to becoming the backbone of Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape. Additionally, he serves as a member of the Board of Directors of U Microfinance Bank Limited.

