MPO: detainees challenge arrests in SHC

KARACHI: Following detention under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) was challenged; the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the provincial home department and others and sought replies from them on May 29.

In their petition filed through Mohammad Hanif Nonari Advocate, some university students and other citizens contended that following incidents of violence May 9, police were carrying out raids on the homes of ordinary citizens as well.

They went on to add that police were shifting those arrested to jails in far-flung areas of Sindh like Sukkur and Jacobabad. “But the question is why citizens are being detained,” read the petition.