China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK, will not attend

Reuters Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 05:58pm
NEW DELHI: China is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in Indian-held Kashmir, and will not attend.

“China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, has organised a series of meetings in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September. The city of occupied Srinagar is due to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24

Islamabad has also opposed New Delhi’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India boosts security for G20 meeting in IIOJK after attacks

India has stepped up security in the region because of an increase in Mujahideen attacks in the run-up to the G20 meeting.

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.

China Islamabad G20 IIOJK G20 tourism meeting

TimeToMovveOn May 19, 2023 05:01pm
India does not care!
Tulukan Mairandi May 19, 2023 05:20pm
They can stay home. Less chances of a new chinavirus spreading
TimeToMovveOn May 19, 2023 05:44pm
Fair Question to Pakistanis: * Even at this juncture, where your society and institutions are fractured, is Kashmir still important to you? * Shouldn't your cabinet/country focus 100% on Pakistan now, while Kashmir issue wait a few years? * Do you guys support your govt wasting scarce diplomatic capital on the Kashmir cause? If your answer is Yes, can you please explain. I just want to understand why.
