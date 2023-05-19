China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK, will not attend

NEW DELHI: China is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in Indian-held Kashmir, and will not attend.

“China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, has organised a series of meetings in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September. The city of occupied Srinagar is due to host a tourism working group meeting of G20 members on May 22-24

Islamabad has also opposed New Delhi’s decision to hold G20 meetings in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India boosts security for G20 meeting in IIOJK after attacks

India has stepped up security in the region because of an increase in Mujahideen attacks in the run-up to the G20 meeting.

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.