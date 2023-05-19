AVN 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
EPCL 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,162 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.37%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 41,372 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,719 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 19, 2023 Updated May 19, 2023 09:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has spent about Rs 50 billion on Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) since it shut down its operations in mid of 2015 on salaries, supply of gas and other heads without any output, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The government is extending Rs 3.5 billion per annum to PSM, of which salary bill is about 400 million per month since Mills’ closure which has now declined to Rs 110-120 million per annum after retrenchment of employees. In addition, Rs 70-80 million per month is being spent to supply of gas.

The sources said, PSM management is being pressurised to reinstate those employees who were removed after due process aimed at preparing it for revival/privatisation on the basis of recommendations of Senator Mandokhel’s Committee. However, the government is trying to get a stay order against the Committee’s recommendations.

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

According to media reports, PSM posted Rs 7.45 billion profit after tax in 2021-22 even though Mills’ total losses reached Rs 206 billion - well beyond its current assets worth Rs 195.5 billion.

However, Mumrez Khan, Convener PSM Stakeholders Group, who has offered his services to revive the mills from their own resources, argued that total value of PSM’s assets is Rs 830 billion, and claimed that value of assets has been accounted for properly.

PSM now owes the GoP Rs.102 billion in principal and Rs.48 billion in interest. National Bank of Pakistan is owed Rs.38 billion in principal and Rs.38 billion in interest whereas SSGCL is owed Rs.23 billion principal, and a disputed amount of LPS on this amount.

The PSM was profitable up to 2007-08, but since 2008-09, its downfall began. Finally, it completely shut down on June 10, 2015, and since then its losses are increasing day-by-day.

Despite the PSM being closed since 2015, the corporation has been paying salaries to the workforce by borrowing money from the government of Pakistan, which carries a significant interest rate. As a result, Government of Pakistan is forced to borrow money to fund these loans to the PSM.

In compliance with directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Government of Pakistan had sanctioned and released about Rs.13 billion for retrenchment of the PSM employees. Accordingly, 5,300 employees were retrenched during 2020 and 2021, which includes 49.9% of the mill’s work force and PSM filed the case in Labour Court for retrenchment of the remaining 51.1%.

The sources said from recent events at PSM, it appears that political forces are back at work and pushing for unfair and unwarranted removal of management personnel, blocking CEO selection by the Board, instructing Management to hold referendum for Union reinstatement, obstructing Pakistan Steel’s retrenchment petition in Sindh Labour court to outright telling management to reinstate people who were terminated following due process and in line with organization’s needs and current financial situation. This is taking place at a time when efforts were being made to reduce losses and revive the mills.

The Privatisation Commission which has been assigned responsibility to complete privatisation process is also going slow as it is headed by a PPP minister, a party opposed to the mills privatisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSM Federal Government Pakistan Steel Mills supply of gas PSM management

Comments

1000 characters

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories