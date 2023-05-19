Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has shown resolve to continue with his struggle for the ‘haqeeqi azadi’ (true freedom), saying: “even if I am left alone, I will continue to fight for true freedom for this country”.

While addressing a press conference, the former Prime Minister said that no one should have the misconception that he would back off due to pressure.

He claimed that a plan was made to eliminate the PTI through the army. “Efforts were being made to pitch the PTI against the army and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was behind this, which is very dangerous for the country.

Imran condemns ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of party workers

Since the coalition rulers could not compete with us in elections, they were playing this game to prolong their rule. “Ultimately, the democracy is being threatened,” he added.

He recalled that a similar situation was created in 1971 when one particular politician created a wedge between the most popular political party (Awami League of Mujibur Rahman) and the army, which led to the dismemberment of the country.

He said that no one wants to fight with their own army, adding “fighting the army means losing the country.” According to him, he has no issues with the military establishment, but he does not know why it was against him and what has angered them.

Referring to the PTI members leaving the party, Khan sympathised with party deserters, saying that immense pressure has been exerted on them, adding that efforts to eliminate his party have been underway for a year, but it did nothing but increased the PTI’s vote bank.

“I am particularly saddened to learn that Aamer Mehmood Kiani, who worked hard to build the party, left the PTI. However, there was immense pressure on them and everyone could not bear this pressure, and hence I ask the supporters not to criticise them. Those who were still standing with me despite the pressure, the nation will not forget them,” he added.

The PTI chief claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to turn the PTI’s peaceful protest into a violent demonstration and he suspected the PDM was behind it. He went on to demand the constitution of an independent commission to investigate the May 9 protest violence, saying an independent investigation would unveil the faces behind these violent attacks on military installations.

“There were reports that some miscreants infiltrated among our protestors and instigated the arson attacks in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Peshawar and other cities.

Moreover, our peaceful protesters were allured to march towards the Lahore cantonment area and encouraged to attack the Lahore Corps Commander’s House.

Moreover, there was evidence that in Rawalpindi the police pushed the peaceful protestors towards the GHQ by firing tear gas shells from behind the rally,“ he said and added that they have video evidence which shows that his sisters, Dr Yasmin Rashid, other PTI leaders and workers were seen urging the people not to attack the military installation.

“Our party has a history of 27 years of peaceful protests and no such incidents were ever reported in the past. Today, through a well-thought-out conspiracy his party was pitched against the military and the PDM is behind it,” he added.

Responding to a question, Khan stated that he was not in contact or negotiating with anybody; however, he was willing to negotiate with everyone, but talks can only be on elections. “Any option other than elections would lead to destruction,” he added.

Responding to another question, the former Prime Minister asked the government to provide a list of “terrorists” hiding in his house. He said: “When the illegal caretaker Punjab government announced that 40 terrorists were hiding in my house, should they not have named them? The reason they did not because they were planning to bring 30-40 people with them and then accuse me of harbouring terrorists just like last time when they broke into my house through an armoured car and then planted Kalashnikov and petrol bombs in my house.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023