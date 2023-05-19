AVN 53.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
Heatwave-like weather expected today

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
KARACHI: Another spell of heatwave like weather is set to scorch the central and upper Sindh from Friday (today) with a maximum daytime temperature above 45 Celsius, the Met Office said on Thursday.

“The heatwave like condition is likely to return in districts of central and upper Sindh from Friday,” it forecast. It said that daytime maximum temperatures are expected to increase to 45 Celsius and above.

The scorching weather may affect Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Sanghar Districts.

