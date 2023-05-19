LHC orders IGP to produce Imran Riaz today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction over the efforts made by police to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz and directed the inspector general of police to produce him before the court on Friday (today).

The Chief Justice hearing a habeas corpus petition of Imran Riaz’s father regretted that the police did nothing during the last 48 hours except writing letters to the intelligence agencies. He also reprimanded the Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) for assigning the investigation of the case to a sub-inspector.

The DPO said all out efforts were being made for the recovery of alleged missing anchorperson. However, the petitioner’s counsel said the police were doing nothing and dodging the court. The Chief Justice called the inspector general of police and additional secretary home till 12:00.

The IGP stated that the police were continuously in contact with the intelligence agencies and the matter was being investigated on scientific grounds. He referred to his conversation with the sector commander concerned and assured the court for further efforts.

He also suggested formation of a special police team on the matter. The Chief Justice however gave another day to the IGP for the recovery of anchorperson and rose till Friday (today) 12:00 noon. The police had arrested Riaz on May 11 from Sialkot airport and shifted him to jail.

