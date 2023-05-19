AVN 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
BAFL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
HUBC 69.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KAPCO 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.24%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.67%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 59.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TRG 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.75%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,172 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,358 Increased By 5.6 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,465 Increased By 22.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 14,757 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC orders IGP to produce Imran Riaz today

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Thursday expressed his dissatisfaction over the efforts made by police to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz and directed the inspector general of police to produce him before the court on Friday (today).

The Chief Justice hearing a habeas corpus petition of Imran Riaz’s father regretted that the police did nothing during the last 48 hours except writing letters to the intelligence agencies. He also reprimanded the Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) for assigning the investigation of the case to a sub-inspector.

The DPO said all out efforts were being made for the recovery of alleged missing anchorperson. However, the petitioner’s counsel said the police were doing nothing and dodging the court. The Chief Justice called the inspector general of police and additional secretary home till 12:00.

The IGP stated that the police were continuously in contact with the intelligence agencies and the matter was being investigated on scientific grounds. He referred to his conversation with the sector commander concerned and assured the court for further efforts.

He also suggested formation of a special police team on the matter. The Chief Justice however gave another day to the IGP for the recovery of anchorperson and rose till Friday (today) 12:00 noon. The police had arrested Riaz on May 11 from Sialkot airport and shifted him to jail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court IGP Imran Riaz Chief Justice

Comments

1000 characters

LHC orders IGP to produce Imran Riaz today

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Civil liberties: SCBA concerned at trials under Army Act

Pakistan has ability to deal with domestic challenges: FO

Plan made to ‘eliminate PTI through army’: IK

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Juices, aerated water: FBR reviewing FED structure in budget

Read more stories