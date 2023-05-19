AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Published 19 May, 2023 06:17am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 101,157 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,271 tonnes of import cargo and 20,886 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,271 comprised of 39,121 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 41,150 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 20,886 tonnes comprised of 20,786 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

—Nearly, 5046 containers comprising of 2859 containers import and 2187 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 721 of 20’s and 988 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 81 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 423 of 20’s and 322 of 40’s loaded containers while 376 of 20’s and 372 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely Clemens Schulte, Seaspan Osaka and Sofia Express have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Ren Jain 25, Hakone Galaxy, Independent Spirit, Eastern Orchid and Ever Uranus have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, YM Saturn, Calypso, EM Astoria and MSC Elaine left the Port on Thursday morning & another ship, Easline Zhangjiagang is expected to sail on (today) 18th May, 2023.

A cargo volume of 116,434tones, comprising 83,899 tones imports Cargo and 32,538 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,916 Containers (1,002 TEUs Imports and 1,914 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, XT Dolphin and Kanha & three more ships, CMA CGM Butterfly, Clemens Schulte and Magnum Force carrying Palm oil, LPG, Containers and Rap Seed are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, QICT and FAP respectively on Thursday, 18th May & another Containers ship, APL Florida is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 19th May 2023.

