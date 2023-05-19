Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 18, 2023)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 18, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 5.06043 5.06029 5.06229 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.13243 5.10800 5.13243 0.92729
Libor 3 Month 5.36900 5.34243 5.36900 1.47800
Libor 6 Month 5.39886 5.39843 5.49986 2.02557
Libor 1 Year 5.34571 5.35286 5.88071 2.68157
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments