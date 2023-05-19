AVN 53.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
May 19, 2023
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 18, 2023)....
Published 19 May, 2023 07:21am
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (May 18, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     5.06043   5.06029   5.06229   0.81586
Libor 1 Month       5.13243   5.10800   5.13243   0.92729
Libor 3 Month       5.36900   5.34243   5.36900   1.47800
Libor 6 Month       5.39886   5.39843   5.49986   2.02557
Libor 1 Year        5.34571   5.35286   5.88071   2.68157
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

