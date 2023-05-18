AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow dips as losses in Cisco cloud upbeat Walmart forecast

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 08:07pm
Follow us

The Dow fell on Thursday as losses in Cisco shares due to slowing product demand clouded Walmart’s strong annual forecast and hopes of a deal to avoid a catastrophic debt default.

Dow Jones Industrial Average constituent Cisco Systems Inc slipped 1.7% after it said a large backlog of products weighed on demand for new orders from customers.

Shares of Walmart Inc rose 2.8% after the retailer raised its annual sales and profit targets, benefiting from inflation-wary consumers trading down to cheaper groceries.

Results earlier this week from retailers such as Target Corp, Home Depot Inc and TJX Companies Inc have also shown consumers turning away from non-essentials such as electronics and home goods due to high inflation.

“Walmart earnings were very solid, which is a big driver. And you got a little follow through from the optimism around getting a (debt ceiling) deal done,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 79.10 points, or 0.24%, at 33,341.67, the S&P 500 was down 0.96 points, or 0.02%, at 4,157.81, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 37.03 points, or 0.30%, at 12,537.59.

Netflix Inc rose 4.5% after saying its recently launched ad-supported tier reached nearly 5 million active users per month.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc jumped 11.7% as it beat estimates for quarterly adjusted sales.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended the previous session higher after President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal soon to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling and agreed to talk as soon as Sunday.

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting the labor market remains tight.

“What (investors) are looking at is still an economy that’s doing okay, but still showing some signs of weakness. Because the job picture is stronger, it means that the Fed is not likely to sit on the sidelines,” said Paul Nolte senior wealth advisor and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest.

The labor market and inflation readings are being closely watched for any signs of stress from the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades.

Investors also digested comments from Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan and Fed Governor Philip Jefferson on economic growth and the path of monetary policy.

Bath & Body Works Inc gained 8.7% after the beauty and skincare firm raised its annual profit forecast.

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc’s shares gained 3% as it plans to invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.70 billion) in Japan for new chips over the next few years.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.30-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 16 new lows.

US stock Wall Street Dow Jones Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Dow dips as losses in Cisco cloud upbeat Walmart forecast

Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

Read more stories