AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,226 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,525 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,851 Increased By 17 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,940 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies rise as US debt ceiling fears abate

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 10:36am
Follow us

The South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies on Thursday, as global risk sentiment improved on optismism that a deal would be reached in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a US default that would lead to a recession.

On Wednesday, the U.S President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy underscored their determination to reach an agreement soon, pledging to negotiate directly on a deal amid estimates that the Treasury could run out of money by the start of June.

“Asian markets could trade with a firmer tone on Thursday amid growing market optimism for a US debt ceiling deal,” analysts from OCBC wrote in a research note.

The South Korean won gained the most among Asian currencies, rising about 0.5%.

Other currencies, such as the Thai baht and Taiwan dollar, rose about 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar traded flat.

The Philippines peso advanced about 0.4%, and was poised for its best day in a week.

A decision on interest rates is expected later in the day from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

A Reuters poll showed rates were expected to be left unchanged at the central bank’s regular policy meeting.

“We are also looking out for cues on the BSP rate path where any leanings towards an eventual cut can risk weighing on the peso,” analysts from Maybank said in a note.

Asian currencies edge up after softer US inflation

At 0331 GMT, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against the currencies of six major trading partners, was hovering below a two-month high at 102.83.

Separately, the Chinese yuan continued to weaken, easing about 0.1% to trade at 7.0026 per dollar, as market participants remained wary of disappointing economic data from Asia’s largest economy. The stock market however rose about 0.7%.

The Chinese currency had crossed the psychological 7 per dollar level on Wednesday for the first time in five months.

The Malaysian ringgit also fell marginally, easing by about 0.1%.

Among Asian shares, equities in Singapore, Thailand , South Korea and Malaysia advanced in the range of 0.1% and 1.1%, while the Indonesian index fell 0.2%.

Markets in Indonesia were closed on account of a public holiday.

Highlights:

** Fed to keep rates untouched this year; risk of US default high

** China to resume Australian timber imports, talks under way for PM visit
** Philippines’ military chief visits remote islands near disputed Spratlys

Asian currencies Chinese yuan OCBC US president Joe Biden South Korean won US debt ceiling

Comments

1000 characters

Most Asian currencies rise as US debt ceiling fears abate

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories