AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,227 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,531 Decreased By -12 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,853 Increased By 19.2 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,941 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
CBOT soybeans may drop further into $13.13-1/2 to $13.27 range

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 09:45am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may drop further into a range of $13.13-1/2 to $13.27 per bushel, as suggested by a pennant and a projection analysis.

The pattern indicates a target of $13.27. Based on a projection analysis, the contract may slide to $13.13-1/2. The bounce triggered by the support at $13.35-1/4 may be limited to $13.48-3/4.

Another projection analysis on the downtrend from $14.46-3/4 suggests a target of $13.02-1/4 as the contract has broken the 100% level of $13.42-1/4.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis on a wave C and a bigger wave (C) suggests the same target of $12.82.

Soybean, corn prices under pressure on US supply outlook

A realistic target is $13.20.

The contract is pulling back towards the former support zone of $13.43-1/4 to $13.44-1/2. A close above $13.44-1/2 on Thursday could signal the break below the zone was false.

The contract may then consolidate around $13.44 for a few days.

Soybeans

