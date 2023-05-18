AVN 55.18 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-10.71%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.39%)
PRL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TPLP 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,227 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,529 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,854 Increased By 20.4 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,943 Decreased By -0.5 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Indo-Pak: further apart?

BR Research Published 18 May, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

For a bilateral relationship already suffering from a ton of historical baggage, mistrust and missed opportunities, two major events this month have ensured that the ties will remain frozen in place, for the foreseeable future. With both countries set to go into elections within a year’s time, few could seriously hope for a major breakthrough in the Indo-Pak equation. In the interim, however, opportunities to lower the temperature should be utilized – something which is really not happening.

The first missed opportunity was the Pakistani Foreign Minister’s visit to Goa (India) to attend the SCO’s ministerial conference and his Indian counterpart’s visibly-cold reception and biting remarks afterwards. To show the regional powers (mainly China and Russia) that they were committed to the SCO’s platform, India invited the Pakistani FM (but chose to later give him a cold shoulder), and the Pakistani side also showed maturity to attend at the highest level (despite tensions with India and facing no tangible upside).

While the much-more experienced Indian foreign minister’s undiplomatic attitude towards FM Bilawal can be attributed mainly to the latter’s scathing remarks about Indian PM Modi not so long ago, it showed India’s diplomacy in a poor light despite hosting a major regional summit. Much more cool and composed, the Pakistani FM went through the summit formalities with relative ease. He also caught quite a lot of diplomatic and media spotlight, which seemed to further frustrate his host, resulting in some outbursts.

The result of such poor optics is that not only are the two establishments drifting further apart, their respective positions are also appearing to harden, with no intermediary in sight to urge caution. After a hopeful pause in rhetoric, the Pakistani side has again started to link resumption of talks with India reversing its August 2019 Kashmir annexation. The Indian side, despite witnessing Pakistan getting off of the FATF grey list and facing economic and security crises, has again dialed up the ‘stop terrorism’ tone.

The other missed opportunity is in ‘Cricket,’ which has traditionally offered diplomatic respite in difficult circumstances over past decades. While major international teams have been touring Pakistan for some years now, India is reportedly refusing to send its team to participate in the Asia Cup happening later this year in September in Pakistan. After trying hard to make India’s BCCI change its mind, Pakistan’s PCB sees little option but to boycott its own matches in India-hosted World Cup a few months after.

With no confidence-building measures in sight and as highly-partisan elections approach (especially in India), the deteriorating diplomacy potentially raises the stakes in case events like February 2019 bring both countries to direct confrontation again. The two nuclear-armed neighbors, having fought several wars, cannot afford any miscalculations. Therefore, it is important to at least pause the diplomatic salvos for now and hope for better days to come when the two countries can sit together and improve relations.

elections SCO Indo Pak equation

Comments

1000 characters
Sumroo May 18, 2023 08:45am
Like 1971 egoistic generals and Waderas will bulldoze democracy to save threir rule!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Indo-Pak: further apart?

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories