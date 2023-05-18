Sindh govt plans insurance of crops with a view to shielding farmers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has planned the insurance of crops with the aim of shielding farmers from financial losses during natural disasters.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired a meeting, in which he said that the climate change is making farming ‘more challenging every passing day’.

The income and livelihoods of small farmers are increasingly affected by financial shocks and natural forces beyond their control, such as crop damage during natural disasters such as floods and heavy rains.

“Crop insurance in Sindh is crucial for supporting farmers, ensuring financial stability, promoting agricultural growth, and enhancing resilience in the face of climate-related uncertainties,” he said.

