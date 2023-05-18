Sindh PA concerned at use of illegal nets, fishing practices

KARACHI: Opposition during the Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday voiced concerns over the use of banned fishing nets in the country’s sea waters, saying that the thin meshes pose a threat to the marine life.

Syed Abdul Rasheed, MMA’s legislator told the house that there is an unchecked use of “prohibited” nets to hunt shrimps. He said that the unlawful fishing practices are carried out through bribes to the concerned authorities.

In reply, Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Minister said that there are five different departments like coast guards, maritime security agency, etc., to keep a check on boats to bar them from carrying such illegal nets for a deep-sea hunt.

However, he acknowledged that there are such other escape routes, which the experienced fishermen are aware about to voyage with unlawful nets into deep sea.

About the undersized shrimps’ catch, he said that the Sindh government has its staff with boats to patrol creeks in a bid to stop the crustacean premature hunt. He told the legislature that creeks are the primary hatcheries for shrimps.

TLP’s lady lawmaker, Sarwat Fatima, on a call attention notice, raised the issue of surging street crimes in Karachi. “Street crimes have grown too much,” she said and asked that how many criminals have been punished so far.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla replied that about 38 robbers have been killed while over 800 street criminals have been booked. The government is making efforts to stem street crimes, he said, adding that situation has improved.

MQM’s female lawmaker Rabia Khatoon asked the government about its preparations ahead of the monsoon, saying that the sewerage lines are choked, which could not be cleared so far. She feared that an intense monsoon is expected this year too.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the Sindh Local Government Minister, responded that the cleaning drive of sewerage system in the city is under way. He said that there are 32 such lines which fall under the KMC while 400 others are dealt with by DMCs.

MQM’s parliamentary leader Rana Ansar showed concerns over 65,000 students are out of the rundown government schools. Basic facilities at government-run schools are lacking, she told the house, which she demanded to be provided.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah answered that recent torrential rains have damaged 20,000 schools in the province, of which some in Karachi. He said that the provincial ADP is insufficient to rehabilitate all schools at once.

The total outlay for education sector in Sindh stands at Rs252 billion, of which 90 percent share goes into salaries and pensions, he said, adding that “at present we can only rebuild 500 schools”.

The house introduced “The Sindh Contract Appointments (CPS 1 to CPS 5) Bill 2023,” and “The Sindh Contract Appointments (CPS 06 to CPS 08) Bill 2023,” which were referred to the concerned standing committee for a debilitation.

The house also reconsidered “The Isra University (Amendment) Bill 2023,” with the Sindh Governor message.

Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani hinted at removing PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh from opposition leader position in the house, citing his continuous absence.

