AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehroze Kashif summits 8000m peaks Mount Dhaulagiri

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: The young Pakistani top mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has successfully summited Mount Dhaulagiri, which is the 7th highest peak in the world at 8167 meters above sea level.

After scaling Dhaulagiri, he has now become the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to have summited the 12 highest mountains of the world. Once again, this expedition is sponsored by BARD Foundation. He also recently summited Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain.

“I aim to promote the sport of mountain climbing by generating opportunities for the youth to fulfill their dreams and passion in the same field”, says Shehroze. He spoke about his unstoppable desire to scale maximum highest peaks in the world, ultimately setting a world record as the youngest mountaineer to have summited all 14 highest peaks of the world. He has also expressed his profound gratitude and respect for BARD Foundation, which is helping him pursue his dreams without any financial obstacles.

Shehroze started his journey at the age of 11 when he first summited Makra Peak (3,885 m). He also became the youngest Pakistani climber in the world by successfully climbing both Mount Everest and K2 at the age of 19 in 2021. His mission is to become the youngest in the world to climb all 14 peaks.

The Managing Director of BARD Foundation Mehreen Dawood said, “Our heart is bursting with joy to see Shehroze’s enthusiasm. BARD Foundation is immensely proud to have such an association with Shehroze. His remarkable achievements and thirst to keep moving forward serve as a beacon of hope and he is an inspiration to other young people who aspire to follow their passion and fulfill their ambition, particularly in mountain climbing. Each stride towards his goal fills us with a sense of accomplishment and success, inspiring us to pursue our own goals. As he sets out on new adventures, we vow to continue providing our unwavering support and assistance in every possible way.”

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BARD Foundation Shehroze Kashif young Pakistani Dhaulagiri

Comments

1000 characters

Shehroze Kashif summits 8000m peaks Mount Dhaulagiri

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories