Shehroze Kashif summits 8000m peaks Mount Dhaulagiri

LAHORE: The young Pakistani top mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has successfully summited Mount Dhaulagiri, which is the 7th highest peak in the world at 8167 meters above sea level.

After scaling Dhaulagiri, he has now become the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to have summited the 12 highest mountains of the world. Once again, this expedition is sponsored by BARD Foundation. He also recently summited Annapurna I, the world’s 10th-highest mountain.

“I aim to promote the sport of mountain climbing by generating opportunities for the youth to fulfill their dreams and passion in the same field”, says Shehroze. He spoke about his unstoppable desire to scale maximum highest peaks in the world, ultimately setting a world record as the youngest mountaineer to have summited all 14 highest peaks of the world. He has also expressed his profound gratitude and respect for BARD Foundation, which is helping him pursue his dreams without any financial obstacles.

Shehroze started his journey at the age of 11 when he first summited Makra Peak (3,885 m). He also became the youngest Pakistani climber in the world by successfully climbing both Mount Everest and K2 at the age of 19 in 2021. His mission is to become the youngest in the world to climb all 14 peaks.

The Managing Director of BARD Foundation Mehreen Dawood said, “Our heart is bursting with joy to see Shehroze’s enthusiasm. BARD Foundation is immensely proud to have such an association with Shehroze. His remarkable achievements and thirst to keep moving forward serve as a beacon of hope and he is an inspiration to other young people who aspire to follow their passion and fulfill their ambition, particularly in mountain climbing. Each stride towards his goal fills us with a sense of accomplishment and success, inspiring us to pursue our own goals. As he sets out on new adventures, we vow to continue providing our unwavering support and assistance in every possible way.”

BARD Foundation has always played a vital role in promoting talent and paving the way for successful careers for many. The initiative undertaken by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood believes in changing fortunes by helping competent individuals realize their potential as champions in their chosen fields. The purpose of the Foundation is to develop strong and confident individuals, with a special emphasis on skill construction and improvement. The Foundation extends assistance to anyone who has the spirit of adventure by becoming a part of their transformative journey.

