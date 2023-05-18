AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
PPP’s Rabbani opposes applying Army Act to PTI protestors

Naveed Butt Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani has opposed the trial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters under the Army Act for attacking defence installations and damaging public properties following the party chief Imran Khan's arrest in a graft case on May 9.

He said in a statement on Wednesday, “...no leniency should be shown towards those who attacked, burnt and looted public and defence installations under a political agenda,”

His statement comes a day after the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) endorsed the Corps Commander Conference's decision to hold the trial of arsonists under the Army Act, Official Secrets Act, and other concerned laws under the Constitution.

Senator Rabbani said a criminal justice system was present with special anti-terrorist laws and courts. “Being civilians the planners, abettors and attackers should be tried under this system.”

He said civilians must not be tried under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, as such trials would raise the question of transparency and draw the debate in a direction that will generate sympathy.

The PPP leader further said it was against the fundamental rights in the Constitution and added that this had been his constant position on this issue.

Such trials of arson and burning under the Army Act, 1952, will be challenged before the superior courts and are likely to be found not in accordance with law, he added.

Referring to the establishment of military courts to try terrorists, the senator said a one-time amendment was made by Parliament in 2015, which was also not a correct decision but that too has lapsed.

He urged the coalition government to rethink the question of the trial of civilians under the Army Act, but not let up on awarding the strictest sentences under the criminal justice system.

