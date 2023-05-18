KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
155,253,518 89,583,445 4,457,323,788 2,836,028,990
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 483,625,995 (508,090,243) (24,464,248)
Local Individuals 2,626,215,119 (2,480,597,840) 145,617,279
Local Corporates 1,959,296,499 (2,080,449,529) (121,153,030)
