KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,833.66 High: 42,110.03 Low: 41,818.33 Net Change: 172.59 Volume (000): 55,086 Value (000): 2,910,507 Makt Cap (000) 1,493,292,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,554.00 NET CH (-) 3.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,285.40 NET CH (-) 30.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,872.55 NET CH (-) 47.33 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,479.72 NET CH (-) 18.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,821.13 NET CH (-) 57.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,851.79 NET CH (-) 32.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-May-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023