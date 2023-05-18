Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 17, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,833.66
High: 42,110.03
Low: 41,818.33
Net Change: 172.59
Volume (000): 55,086
Value (000): 2,910,507
Makt Cap (000) 1,493,292,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,554.00
NET CH (-) 3.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,285.40
NET CH (-) 30.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,872.55
NET CH (-) 47.33
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,479.72
NET CH (-) 18.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,821.13
NET CH (-) 57.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,851.79
NET CH (-) 32.16
------------------------------------
As on: 17-May-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments