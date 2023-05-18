LIBOR interbank offered rates

Markets
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 5.06186 5.06143 5.06229 0.81586
Libor 1 Month 5.11129 5.10571 5.11129 0.92729
Libor 3 Month 5.34514 5.33914 5.34514 1.44757
Libor 6 Month 5.37914 5.38986 5.49986 2.00514
Libor 1 Year 5.27814 5.29800 5.88071 2.67771
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
