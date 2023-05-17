AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No action at Zaman Park before 2pm tomorrow: Amir Mir

  • Interim information minister says no plan to arrest Imran Khan
BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 10:57pm
Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday that the police will not arrest anyone at former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence before 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Speaking during the Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, Mir said he had given a 24-hour deadline to the PTI leadership this afternoon to hand over those “30 to 40 terrorists” who allegedly attacked military installations and were being sheltered inside the Zaman Park residence.

The interim minister said no action would be taken before the deadline lapsed.

He also refuted “Imran Khan’s claim that a decision has been taken to arrest him”.

Soon after his statement, Canal Road outside Imran’s residence was reopened for traffic as the heavy contingent of police began to retreat.

Earlier today, all roads leading to the former Imran’s house were blocked by the Punjab police as the PTI chief said that his re-arrest was imminent.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house,” Imran said in a tweet.

The development comes hours after Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir gave a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to “hand over terrorists seeking refuge in Zaman Park”.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Mir stated that 30 to 40 “terrorists” who participated in the “May 9 mayhem” following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest have been given safe refuge in the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence.

According to him, the perpetrators of the attack on Lahore’s Corps Commander were among people hiding at Zaman Park.

“PTI is requested to hand over these terrorists to Punjab Police. The Punjab interim government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours,” Mir said.

“PTI is acting like an anti-state party and its Chairman Imran Khan has been targeting the military for more than a year,” he added.

He said that violent events that followed Imran’s arrest last week were planned beforehand and Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi “has given a free hand to police to capture the arsonists”.

The minister stressed that the government of Punjab had adopted a “zero tolerance policy” for planners, facilitators, and perpetrators of violence.

“The federal government, military leadership and Punjab government have decided to punish the attackers,” he said.

Khan’s tweet also comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Wednesday its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani invited the media to Zaman Park, saying the Punjab Police — not exceeding four people — can search the property in the media’s presence.

“All Media is invited to Zaman Park. In their presence Punjab police ( not exceeding 4 people ) can come with search warrants and search in presence of Media. All possible cooperation shall be extended to Punjab Police.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “perpetrators, planners and facilitators” of the May 9 violence should not be spared at any cost.

In his televised address after chairing the meeting of the National Security Committee, he underlined that “even the prime minister of Pakistan should not be allowed to pardon the culprits.”

He regretted that the culprits destroyed and burned the Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) in Lahore.

“Jinnah house is sacred and it was destroyed during the wave of violence,” said PM Shehbaz.

“The perpetrators, planners, and facilitators of the attack fall under the label of terrorism,” the PM said.

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan, turning violent.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaging through army installations.

Nearly 2,000 people, including the top party leadership, were arrested and at least eight were killed.

The protests dampened on May 11 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Imran’s release.

The PTI chief condemned the violence that ensued, but called for protests as he pushed ahead on his call for elections. Talks on holding polls failed earlier.

Comments

Abdul Matin May 17, 2023 07:15pm
May Allah protect him and his cause :/
TimeToMovveOn May 17, 2023 07:58pm
This is getting ridiculous by the day. I hope that there is hope for Pakistan. And this is coming from your arch nemesis India. At some point, even your enemy feels enough is enough. The lack of internal cohesion in Pakistan does not give it the gravitas to engage fruitfully in any international diplomatic cohesion. Kashmir, Sir Creek, and several others could be solved, if there is a strong leader, who has the power to represent Pakistan well. I wish you guys all the best. Insha Allah.
Mark May 17, 2023 08:13pm
IK come out of your mole hole, they are there to garland you.
Ulgen May 17, 2023 08:28pm
Pakistan has become a Banana republic. It has no choice but to break up. It's disappointing but Punjab dominant Army and government did this in 1971 and they are at it again.
Tulukan Mairandi May 17, 2023 11:09pm
The leader of this pack of terrorists i.e. IK must be arrested and dealt with brutally.
