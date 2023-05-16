Perpetrators of May 9 violence should never be forgiven: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that “perpetrators, planners and facilitators” of May 9 violence should not be spared at any cost.

In his televised address after chairing the meeting of National Security Committee, he underlined that “even prime minister of Pakistan should not be allowed to pardon the culprits.”

He was referring to violence that broke out across Pakistan on May 9 following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He regretted that the culprits destroyed and burned the Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) in Lahore.

“Jinnah house is sacred and it was destroyed during the wave of violence,” said PM Shehbaz.

“The perpetrators, planners and facilitators of the attack fall under the label of terrorism.”

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

Even the enemies of Pakistan were not able to harm Jinnah House in history of the nation, he said.

“The martyrs and armed forces were insulted,” the PM lamented. “The General Headquarters (GHQ) and ISI office in Faisalabad were also targeted. It was a heart wrenching scene.”

Citing that the government and people of Pakistan stood with the armed forces, he condemned the violence that took place last week.

“We are indebted to the armed forces and their families,” he said. “Perpetrators, planners and facilitators of the attack should not be spared. They will face the law.”

They should be punished to put an end to this activity once and for all, he said.

PTI calls for protests after Imran Khan’s arrest

“We will punish them according to the constitution,” the PM said.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Shehbaz gave a 72-hour deadline to law-enforcement authorities to arrest planners, attackers and instigators of violence.

“We will create an example out of the miscreants who vandalised and attacked state institutions so that such an incident never takes place in Pakistan again”.

“Everyone is saddened except for miscreants. They are no lesser than terrorists.”

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence.

Nearly 2,000 people were arrested and at least eight were killed.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways, main entry and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police and public vehicles and rampaged through army installations.

The protests dampened on Thursday after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the “immediate release” of Imran.