May 17, 2023
ATC extends Imran’s interim bail till 19th

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: The Special Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan till May 19 in two cases of arson and police violence at Zaman Park. The court also allowed Imran Khan’s plea for one-day exemption from attendance. The court remarked that since approval of interim bail, Imran appeared before the court only once.

The court questioned the petitioner’s lawyer if there were any barriers from the ATC court to Zaman Park. The situation in Lahore was also normal. The court said ATC was only five minutes away from the high court.

There’s no justification for seeking exemption from personal appearance, the court added. The counsel, however, pleaded that Imran is 72 years old and was ready to appear through video link.

The court after hearing his counsel reserved its verdict and later extending his bail and also allowed him on-day exemption from appearing before the court.

