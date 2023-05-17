Homemaker’s wake-up call to businessmen

My spouse and I were sitting in our garden and enjoying the breeze on a hot day. Electricity was off in the area because someone had stolen the cable. Hence no internet. Soon, the topic of discussion focused on the recent political events in Pakistan.

My spouse is an educated, intelligent, and serious homemaker and daughter of a well-known and respectable industrialist and philanthropist. She fabulously came up with her opinion. She stated:

“I don’t seem to understand you businessmen. You are making the latest political issue as if it was a matter of life and death. As far as I remember, all of you keep talking about politics and political parties along with power, gas and water. No matter which government is in power, you go about doing your business. In my opinion, it does not matter to you if there is democracy or dictatorship.

“Nearly all of you have succeeded in trading or in industries and made lots of money. You buy properties here and abroad, you take families on vacations, you buy latest model cars, and most of you waste your time in Chambers and Associations.

“My question is that does it really matter whether it is PTI government or whether it is PML-N, PPP, or Martial Law. None of you wants to become politicians nor does anyone want to bring change in the country. All of you are self-centered and most of you have ego issues. Whatever noises you make is like pebbles in a tin can.

“Why do you all get upset and uptight when political parties fight their battles? Why do you argue with one another whether this politician or that politician is right or wrong? They are all cut from the same cloth and many are related to one another. These politicians are like actors on the stage. They play their part. See how they fight on TV Talk Shows like juvenile brats. Do all these affect your businesses? Absolutely not. Then why get frustrated or angry or agitated? You should all concentrate on your businesses. Make money, grow your businesses, and also serve humanity.

“We, homemakers, understand inflation and cost of living more than most of you. We are tried and tested experts in balancing the budget and managing the household. We are experts in skills development and vocational training because we take a rookie maid and transform her into an expert cook, cleaning person, and etiquette, something that you industrialists seldom do to your workers.

“Change your own system too in Chambers and Associations. Why do businessmen indulge in character assassinations of other businessmen? Why do most of you yak yak yak about business politics all the time? How can you talk business politics even at midnight? Can’t you leave your politics once you get home? Why do Chamber and Federation groups spend millions on elections? Is this your life? First, change yourself and then change the country. Instead of becoming one united force, there is animosity, hostility, and indifference among many of you. If you want to change the country, then become united and force the decision makers to bring change so that Pakistan prospers.”

Come to think of it, whatever the lady said does resonate loud and clear. Nevertheless, she still has little idea of why business politics is so imperative.

This is our pastime and our adrenaline is at its peak when we get involved or discuss business politics. Everyone wants to become a leader and relish the power, publicity, and access to corridors of power. Becoming a leader is the ultimate ego trip of the businessman. Why let it go?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023