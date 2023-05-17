AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
CFO Conference 2023: Message from M. Ali Latif, FCA President ICAP

Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
TEXT: On behalf of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, I extend a warm welcome to all of you to the CFO Conference 2023. The event will take place on May 15-16 and 18, 2023 in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

This year's conference theme, "Resilient CFO - Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow," underscores the importance of possessing essential qualities in times of adversity for finance and business leaders. In particular, being visionary, agile, innovative, performance driven and being sustainability focused is necessary. In current turmoil, balancing is the name of the game as professionals face the challenge of depleting resources while ensuring that the momentum of growth continues to accelerate.

The Chief Financial Officers play a critical role in helping organizations navigate through times of adversity while balancing their long term strategic priorities. This year's conference theme emphasizes the importance of possessing key qualities needed to succeed in today's rapidly changing business environment.

The CFO's balancing act is crucial for achieving success in the current business landscape. Through this conference, finance professionals and business leaders will gain insights on how to enhance their skills and align their strategies to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

The PAIB Committee of ICAP will also be holding the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) to recognize members in business and industry for their outstanding contributions, and value addition within their respective organizations. This initiative highlights the significance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of ICAP Members who have made a significant impact in their respective industries.

The CFO Conference 2023 & Professional Excellence Awards promises to be unique and exciting platforms for finance professionals and business leaders to engage with renowned financial professionals and industry experts from around the world. The conference will provide a forum for attendees to learn about the latest developments in the finance and business sectors, share their experiences and explore new business opportunities. With a diverse range of keynote speakers, panelists, and participants, the conference will offer a stimulating and informative experience for everyone.

I extend my best wishes to all guests, keynote speakers, panelists and participants, and would also like to appreciate the efforts of Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman PAIB Committee, esteemed members of PAIB Committee and ICAP management in organizing this year's conference. I hope it will be a memorable event that inspires and empowers all participants to meet the challenges of tomorrow with resilience and innovation.

