CFO Conference 2023: Message from Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan

TEXT: I would like to extend my gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) committee, for organizing the CFO Conference 2023 and the Professional Excellence Awards to inspiring executives and corporate leaders.

The CFO Conference is a bellwether event for the business professional community, and it is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the ICAP and PAIB Committee members to upholding high standards of ethical business practices and corporate governance.

These are undoubtedly very challenging times for Pakistan’s economy, which is facing high inflation, slowing growth, and a weak external account position. Businesses are exploring alternative approaches to stay afloat and remain resilient in the face of domestic as well as global challenges.

In addition, we have seen remarkable efforts by businesses to adapt to the changing economic landscape and emerge stronger. It is indeed important for businesses to innovate and evolve with the changing times and adopt efficient business practices to improve constantly to ensure long-term success.

The State Bank of Pakistan has always been supportive of the businesses in normal as well as challenging times, introducing measures to mitigate risks and create an enabling environment for the industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the recent economic crisis both present opportunities to enhance productivity by exploring alternative domestic resources replacing dependence on imports as well as adopting technological innovations including rapid digitization. Corporate leaders, including the esteemed members of ICAP, are in a unique position to design and implement relevant strategies in their organizations.

This year’s CFO Conference focuses on the theme of “Resilient CFO – Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow”, offering finance leaders an opportunity to discuss and deliberate on the transformation process for finance professionals.

As the primary driver of this transformation, the CFO is responsible for ensuring their business models are robust, flexible, adaptable, and agile in response to the rapidly changing business landscape. I am also delighted to note that relevant topics will be covered by thought leaders and executives from leading firms in Pakistan in this conference.

ICAP’s effort to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of its members through the Professional Excellence Awards is a testament to its commitment to promoting excellence and upholding commitment to promoting excellence and upholding professional standards in the accounting industry. It is inspiring to see such initiatives being taken to encourage and motivate professionals in Pakistan to achieve the full potential.

I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. M. Ali Latif, FCA, President ICAP; Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, Minister of State and Chairman of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Committee; and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA, Chairman of the PAIB Committee, for their contributions to the profession of accountancy and finance.

I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the organizing committee, the management, and staff of ICAP for their commendable efforts. I wish them all the success in their future endeavors.

Lastly, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners, and hope that they continue to excel and contribute to the success of their organizations.

