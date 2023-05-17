AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

CFO Conference 2023: Message from Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan

Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

TEXT: I would like to extend my gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) committee, for organizing the CFO Conference 2023 and the Professional Excellence Awards to inspiring executives and corporate leaders.

The CFO Conference is a bellwether event for the business professional community, and it is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the ICAP and PAIB Committee members to upholding high standards of ethical business practices and corporate governance.

These are undoubtedly very challenging times for Pakistan’s economy, which is facing high inflation, slowing growth, and a weak external account position. Businesses are exploring alternative approaches to stay afloat and remain resilient in the face of domestic as well as global challenges.

In addition, we have seen remarkable efforts by businesses to adapt to the changing economic landscape and emerge stronger. It is indeed important for businesses to innovate and evolve with the changing times and adopt efficient business practices to improve constantly to ensure long-term success.

The State Bank of Pakistan has always been supportive of the businesses in normal as well as challenging times, introducing measures to mitigate risks and create an enabling environment for the industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the recent economic crisis both present opportunities to enhance productivity by exploring alternative domestic resources replacing dependence on imports as well as adopting technological innovations including rapid digitization. Corporate leaders, including the esteemed members of ICAP, are in a unique position to design and implement relevant strategies in their organizations.

This year’s CFO Conference focuses on the theme of “Resilient CFO – Balancing the Agenda for Tomorrow”, offering finance leaders an opportunity to discuss and deliberate on the transformation process for finance professionals.

As the primary driver of this transformation, the CFO is responsible for ensuring their business models are robust, flexible, adaptable, and agile in response to the rapidly changing business landscape. I am also delighted to note that relevant topics will be covered by thought leaders and executives from leading firms in Pakistan in this conference.

ICAP’s effort to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of its members through the Professional Excellence Awards is a testament to its commitment to promoting excellence and upholding commitment to promoting excellence and upholding professional standards in the accounting industry. It is inspiring to see such initiatives being taken to encourage and motivate professionals in Pakistan to achieve the full potential.

I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. M. Ali Latif, FCA, President ICAP; Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, FCA, Minister of State and Chairman of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Committee; and Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA, Chairman of the PAIB Committee, for their contributions to the profession of accountancy and finance.

I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the organizing committee, the management, and staff of ICAP for their commendable efforts. I wish them all the success in their future endeavors.

Lastly, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners, and hope that they continue to excel and contribute to the success of their organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel ahmad CFO Conference 2023

Comments

1000 characters

CFO Conference 2023: Message from Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories