Student killed, six injured in school firing

PESHAWAR: A student was killed and several others were injured when a policeman accidentally opened fire at a school in Swat Valley on Tuesday.

According to the police, the cop deployed for security at the public school in Sanguta area of Swat accidentally opened fire.

Muammar Ilam Khan was arrested by the police and further investigation was underway.

After the shooting, panic at the school premises caused a stampede. According to the details, the seven injured children were immediately rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent medical attention where all the children were said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested from the scene after which the District Police Officer (DPO) stated that the suspect’s mental state is unstable, meanwhile the further investigation is underway. Assuring the public of justice, the DPO pledged to bring the police officer responsible for the incident to account for his action.

It is noted to mention here that in the last year, a driver of a school van was killed and two students were injured when their vehicle came under attack by unidentified gunmen in the village of Guli Bagh within Swat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said the assailants were waiting on a motorcycle and attacked the van as it passed. They fled unchallenged soon after the attack. District officials claimed that the driver was targeted in the attack.

