New spell of wind-dust-thunderstorm from today

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 07:06am
KARACHI: The country’s upper and central parts are likely to see a new spell of wind-dust-thunderstorm with rains from today till Thursday, as the Met Office on Tuesday warned the farmers of crops damage in the windy weather.

The forecaster also advised the public to stay at safe places during the duststorm, windstorm and thunderstorm spell until May 18. It asked the tourists to take caution over the period.

A westerly wave is likely to enter in upper parts of the country on the eve of May 16, 2023 and may persist in upper and central parts till May 18 to produce windstorm, duststorm and thunderstorm with an isolated hailstorm.

The windy and rainy weather coupled with an isolated hailstorm is likely to grip Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from May 17 to May 18.

Similarly, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbotabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan are expected to receive the stormy weather until this Thursday.

The same weather system may also hit Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Kasur, Okara and Lahore in a couple of days.

However, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Layyah, Kot Addu, Multan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and upper Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana are likely to witness the new spell on May 17.

Duststorm and windstorm may cause damage to lose structures and standing crops in Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on May 17 and May 18. Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period,” the Met said.

