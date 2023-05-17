AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
May 17, 2023
KATI chief optimistic of renewable energy sources

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman has expressed hoped that the government and NEPRA will make strenuous efforts to transfer to renewable energy sources in the whole country.

Expressing gratitude for the agreement between K-Electric, the Sindh government, Oracle Power, and Power China for the production of 660 MW of power from the renewable energy sources, he said this agreement replaces the imported RLNG and Fuel based expensive energy sources in the city.

He said that now a rapid transition to renewable energy sources including solar, hydral, and wind is feasible.

Rehman noted that many advanced countries have already transferred to renewable energy sources, whereas Pakistan is still relying on expensive imported RLNG and fuel energy sources for its power supply.

The environmental impact of this power production is harmful and the production cost for industry also being sky rocket high.

The President of KATI said that capital investment can be done quickly with the help of such agreements for preferentially based renewable energy sources which can achieve this goal within a few years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra renewable energy KATI solar energy hydropower plants Wind energy Faraz ur Rehman

