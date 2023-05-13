AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nationwide violence: PM Shehbaz gives 72-hour deadline to arrest ‘planners, attackers and instigators’

  • Says example will be created so that such an incident never happens again
BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 04:34pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday gave a 72-hour deadline to law-enforcement authorities to arrest planners, attackers and instigators of violence that was seen in Pakistan over the past few days.

Speaking at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority following his visit to the Lahore Corps Commander house, he said: “we will create an example out of the miscreants who vandalised and attacked state institutions so that such an incident never takes place in Pakistan again”.

PTI chief Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

“Imran Khan did what Pakistan’s enemy could not in the nation’s 75-year history,” he underlined. “Everyone is saddened except for miscreants. They are no lesser than terrorists.”

The prime minister stated that a Pakistani cannot participate in such anti-state activities.

Every participant of this incident will be punished as per the law and constitution and the planners and attackers will face justice, the PM stressed.

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

He emphasised that culprits should be captured and tried in anti-terrorist courts.

“I have recommend increasing the number of terrorist courts and enhancing their timings for trials of the miscreants,” he said.

He lamented that “protectors of the country” were attacked who had “sacrificed their lives. This is an insult to martyrs of the nation”.

The PM highlighted that the Core Commander is responsible for controlling law and order but “even his residence was not spared”.

PTI calls for protests after Imran Khan’s arrest

“I visited the core commander house today and it is in ruins,” he said, adding that the residence was burned and destroyed.

He lamented that Imran Khan supported and advocated this move.

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested and at least eight have been killed since Tuesday, as per Reuters.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways, main entry and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police and public vehicles and rampaged through army installations.

The protests dampened on Thursday after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the “immediate release” of Imran.

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan Imran Khan, PTI workers Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif PTI Chairman Imran Khan PM Shehbaz Sharif PTI chairman PTI protests Imran Khan's arrest Shehbaz government PM Shehbaz Imran Niazi Imran Khan arrest Imran Khan’s arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Jani Walker May 13, 2023 04:33pm
All bluff and bluster. Soundbites. Does he not realise that he may not be the PM in the next 72 hours? Jokers galore.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK May 13, 2023 04:36pm
STOP CREATING CHAOS AND THE INJUSTICE TO PAKISTANIS! GO MUNIR GO!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez May 13, 2023 04:46pm
... so he wants those who caused the trouble to arrest themselves....will not happen.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr Farooq Hasnat May 13, 2023 04:54pm
Sharif just returned from London after 7 days, While Pakistan faced multiple crises. The Sharifs are criminal mafias, as declared by the Supreme Court. This criminal mafia has no place in Pakistani politics. They have looted the country for thirty years. This upstart family better go to their real country - UK, where they have property worth billion of dollars. They have no interest in the Pakistani people.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK May 13, 2023 04:57pm
Stop making Pakistan look like Palestine or occupied Kashmir…actually our own people are causing harm and injustice, so we are at the moment worst than Palestine and occupied Kashmir!!! JUST STOP! MUNIR NEEDS TO GO! ELECTIONS NEED TO BE CALLED!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
qasim raza May 13, 2023 05:07pm
Great news..Must be apprehended and brought to justice...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdul Rehman Bhatti May 13, 2023 05:26pm
First you catch and punish the big thief's who looted/looting pakistan since the independence day then you talk about. Stop making us fools...........
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test May 13, 2023 05:58pm
PM Shahbaz must hang those planners, attackers and instigators till death. Long Live China Pakistan brotherhood. Nawaz Sharif was absolutely 100% right that Imran was launched by the establishment to sabotage CPEC. I am ashamed for supporting Imran in 2018 elections.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe May 13, 2023 06:05pm
The funny thing is: The crook PM is sitting in London with the absconder!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe May 13, 2023 06:05pm
Can he dare to appear in public without any security?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
John May 13, 2023 06:06pm
Stop curbing freedom of speech! Its Internet era! Stop the Paindoo mentality!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Nationwide violence: PM Shehbaz gives 72-hour deadline to arrest ‘planners, attackers and instigators’

PTI chief Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

Only few thousand participated in demonstrations over Imran's arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

LHC orders ‘immediate’ release of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid

Imran’s remarks on army chief ‘reflection of his obsessive mindset’: PM Shehbaz

Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

Pakistan appoint New Zealand’s Bradburn as head coach

Data of 237,000 US government employees breached

China’s Oppo to shut down chip design unit as smartphone sales slump

May-July: govt intends to borrow record Rs9.4trn

Read more stories